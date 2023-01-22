Morgan Stanley Increases Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target to €13.60

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €13.40 ($14.57) to €13.60 ($14.78) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vivendi from €13.00 ($14.13) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.57) to €12.30 ($13.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vivendi from €12.20 ($13.26) to €11.50 ($12.50) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Vivendi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $13.51.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

