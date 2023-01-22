Morris Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,876.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,439 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,958 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,927.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,284,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $101.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

