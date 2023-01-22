Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by Citigroup

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $61.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

NYSE:MOS opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. Analysts predict that Mosaic will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after buying an additional 1,476,843 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after buying an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7,158.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after buying an additional 899,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

