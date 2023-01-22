M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTB. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.72.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $153.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.49. M&T Bank has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

