M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTB. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.72.
M&T Bank Price Performance
Shares of MTB stock opened at $153.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.49. M&T Bank has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42.
Institutional Trading of M&T Bank
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M&T Bank (MTB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.