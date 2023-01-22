MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTUAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($260.87) to €275.00 ($298.91) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($266.30) to €250.00 ($271.74) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($252.17) to €240.00 ($260.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

MTUAY stock opened at $124.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.18. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $125.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

