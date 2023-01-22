MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.75.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MTUAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($260.87) to €275.00 ($298.91) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($266.30) to €250.00 ($271.74) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($252.17) to €240.00 ($260.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance
MTUAY stock opened at $124.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.18. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $125.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.