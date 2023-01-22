National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.78

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.78 and last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.06.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.08 million. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 852.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 427,954 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 398.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 487,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after acquiring an additional 390,092 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at about $16,152,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Articles

