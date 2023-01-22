Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. New Street Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.47.

Netflix Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.68. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $458.48.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.30). Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

