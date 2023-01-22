Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $400.00 at Evercore ISI

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.47.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $342.50 on Friday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $458.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

