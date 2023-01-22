NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,826 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 17.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTCT. StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

