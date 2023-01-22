New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EDU shares. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 767,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,737,000 after purchasing an additional 453,763 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $5,503,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.