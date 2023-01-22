New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 237.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:REX opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $545.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.95.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

