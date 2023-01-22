New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 5.1 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

