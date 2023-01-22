New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $219,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,976.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,134.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $219,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,976.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $450.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 74.90% and a net margin of 33.25%. Research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

