Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 163,962 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 71,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $664.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

