NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NXGN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NXGN opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.02. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.

Insider Transactions at NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $200,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,614.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,225. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.