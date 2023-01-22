Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 380,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 17,405,773 shares.The stock last traded at $4.52 and had previously closed at $4.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.30) to €5.40 ($5.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.52) to €5.50 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,833,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,964,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,497,000 after purchasing an additional 160,747 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

