Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of research firms have commented on NOMD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,281 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 671,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,865,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,283,000 after acquiring an additional 405,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

NOMD opened at $17.28 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.52 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

