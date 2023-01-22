Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.59% from the stock’s previous close.

JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

