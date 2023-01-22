OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $20.79, but opened at $22.39. OceanFirst Financial shares last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 592 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several research firms have commented on OCFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.88.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 102,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

