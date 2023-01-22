ODonnell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.8 %

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average is $110.26. The company has a market capitalization of $992.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

