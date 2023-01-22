Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Gap Down to $16.65

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $16.11. Office Properties Income Trust shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 405 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $778.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.94 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,444.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPI. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

