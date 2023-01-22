OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Down to $13.15

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $12.65. OneSpan shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 179 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

OneSpan Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.11 million, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $57.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in OneSpan during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in OneSpan by 2,770.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in OneSpan by 180.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 131.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

