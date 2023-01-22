Otter Creek Advisors LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,960 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.88.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 3.6 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $240.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

