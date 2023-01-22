Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $100.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 806.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 981,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,876,000 after acquiring an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after acquiring an additional 803,551 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 139.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 668,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $47,560,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.35.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

