PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up to $26.38

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.38, but opened at $28.04. PagerDuty shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 22,073 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,196.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,013,709.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,084.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $57,950.86. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,421,714 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $85,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 15.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $389,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $89,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

