Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PARR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of PARR stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Par Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 106.74%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $50,432.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Par Pacific news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $50,432.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $250,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.