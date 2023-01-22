Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 29 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.9 %

TDG stock opened at $672.65 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $691.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $631.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $718.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $696.67.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.