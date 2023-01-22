Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,649 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after acquiring an additional 248,404 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,921,000 after acquiring an additional 221,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.80. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $950,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $515,552. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

