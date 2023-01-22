Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 485 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $58,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $198,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,477.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,135 shares of company stock worth $4,066,016. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

