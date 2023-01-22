Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 707 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $109.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.95. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

