Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in ENI during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ENI by 114.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.56.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 13.45%. Research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on E. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

