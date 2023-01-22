Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after buying an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after buying an additional 1,173,487 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.67. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Barclays cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.52.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

