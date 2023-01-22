Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 110 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 133.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

IDA stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day moving average is $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

