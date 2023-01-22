Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Genpact by 101.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 5,870.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,504 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Genpact by 92.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,839,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 207.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,237,000 after acquiring an additional 831,953 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,836,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,165,000 after purchasing an additional 581,658 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $47.77 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89.

Insider Activity

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,455,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on G. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

