Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,193,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,339,000 after buying an additional 137,428 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ACHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

ACHC opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $666.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.66 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

