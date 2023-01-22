Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,012,000 after buying an additional 1,522,494 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,114,612 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after buying an additional 979,223 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,568,000.

Shares of RWX opened at $28.17 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

