Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,344.29 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,060.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,925.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,434.46.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

