Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $10.09 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.29.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.