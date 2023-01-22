Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 154.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. William Blair downgraded John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,430.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $30,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,882.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $84,909 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

