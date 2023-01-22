Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.47.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,746,531 shares of company stock valued at $178,071,266. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

