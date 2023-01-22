Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 5.1% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

Datadog Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $71.05 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,421.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

