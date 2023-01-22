Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $442,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,104,000 after buying an additional 3,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,742,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,606,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,437,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK opened at $93.39 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average is $91.87.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

