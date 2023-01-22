Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $468,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $335.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $390.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.