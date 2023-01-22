Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $471,000 Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 36.8% during the second quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 18.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 378,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet
In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Fabrinet Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of FN stock opened at $134.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $655.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
