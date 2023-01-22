Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $475,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 310,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 62.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,982,000 after purchasing an additional 212,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $103.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.