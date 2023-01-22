Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 33,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. William Blair started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $632.12.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 2.3 %

GMAB stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $553.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.10 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 46.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.