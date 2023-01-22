Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.