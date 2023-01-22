Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $415,000 in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,759 shares of company stock worth $2,171,162. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everest Re Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

NYSE:RE opened at $338.32 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $361.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.82 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.29%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

