Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTW. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.36.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $253.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $258.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

