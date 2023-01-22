Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 4,298 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 113.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $90.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $61.45 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $3.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

